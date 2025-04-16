Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $310.72 on Wednesday. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

