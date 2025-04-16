Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $314.60 and last traded at $314.34. 5,225,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,983,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.61.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Strategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

