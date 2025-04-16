Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Straumann Price Performance
Shares of SAUHY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 70,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,654. Straumann has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.
Straumann Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
