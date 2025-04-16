Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Price Performance

Shares of SAUHY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 70,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,654. Straumann has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAUHY

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.