Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MSC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 1,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415. The firm has a market cap of $660.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

