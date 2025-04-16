Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 775.0% in March

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 6.7 %

SMMYY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,240. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

