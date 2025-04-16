Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,222.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,241.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,267.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

