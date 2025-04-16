Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,207,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,883,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 648,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $109,298,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

