Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $512.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.04 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

