Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $194.49.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

