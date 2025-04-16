Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,256. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,230. This represents a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

