Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after buying an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,325,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after acquiring an additional 229,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

