Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,810,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $10,291,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

