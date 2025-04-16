Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $45,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $1,443,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,428.68. This represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

