Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, an increase of 893.1% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.9 days.

Swire Properties Stock Down 9.3 %

OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Swire Properties Company Profile

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

