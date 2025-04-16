Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

