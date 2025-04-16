Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 241,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.