Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 123,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

MET stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

