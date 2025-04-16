Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.16 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

