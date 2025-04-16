Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,825,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,634,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,007,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,437,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,037,000.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTB opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade US Treasury securities with various maturities, not less than one year. minimum maturity of one year SPTB was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

