Synovus Financial Corp Sells 201 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Diageo by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.