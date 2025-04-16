Synovus Financial Corp Sells 21 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.70 and a 200-day moving average of $532.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

