Synovus Financial Corp Sells 40 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

AMP opened at $476.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

