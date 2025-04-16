Synovus Financial Corp Sells 625 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after buying an additional 406,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,422,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

STT opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

