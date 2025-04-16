Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

