Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%.
Synovus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Synovus Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.
