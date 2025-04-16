T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Up 165.7% in March

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 87,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.47. T Stamp has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

