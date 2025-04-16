Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Taisei stock remained flat at $11.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Taisei has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.91.
Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.
Taisei Company Profile
Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taisei
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.