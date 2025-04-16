Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $834.10 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSM opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $816.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

