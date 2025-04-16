Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.75. Tantech shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 52,656 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 4.38% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

