Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

TATYY stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

