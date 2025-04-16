Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources stock opened at C$47.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.23 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

