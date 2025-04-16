Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – April 16th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, Huntington Bancshares, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services, including wireless, broadband, cable, and satellite network operations. These companies invest in infrastructure and technology to facilitate voice, data, and video transmissions, making their stocks sensitive to changes in regulatory environments, technological advancements, and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.97. 11,654,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,238,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.03. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $810.70. The stock had a trading volume of 575,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,923,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,692,142. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.25. 1,506,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $135.18 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.84.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 3,373,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

HBAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 12,883,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 671,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.24 and a beta of 1.12.

