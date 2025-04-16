Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

