Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

TDF stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

About Templeton Dragon Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

