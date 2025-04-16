Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

