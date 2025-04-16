Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in March

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tharisa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

