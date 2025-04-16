Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in March

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Tharisa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.
Tharisa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.