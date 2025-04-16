The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 525,799 shares during the last quarter. LFL Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 435,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.