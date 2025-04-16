The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

