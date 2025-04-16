The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $362.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $388.00 to $362.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.56.

NYSE:CI opened at $328.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.06.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

