The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $46,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

