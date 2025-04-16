The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,614.05. This trade represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld acquired 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $33,984.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,878.97. This represents a 15.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 164,871 shares of company stock worth $426,862. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.