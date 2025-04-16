The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $194,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after buying an additional 125,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,521,173,000 after purchasing an additional 468,203 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

