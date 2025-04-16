The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

