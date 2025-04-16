The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The Shyft Group stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

