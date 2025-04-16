Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $492,600.00, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

