Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 15% – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Approximately 8,047,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 2,677,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 17.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.12.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

