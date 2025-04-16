Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Till Capital Price Performance
Shares of TILCF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
About Till Capital
