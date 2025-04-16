Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Till Capital Price Performance

Shares of TILCF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

