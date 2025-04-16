TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
TomTom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. TomTom has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.
