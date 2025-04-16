Tony Pitt Buys 2,000 Shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.82 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,640.00 ($7,367.09).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Mortgage REIT alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Tony Pitt purchased 1,500 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.85 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of A$8,775.00 ($5,553.80).

On Friday, February 21st, Tony Pitt acquired 10,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.88 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of A$58,800.00 ($37,215.19).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.08.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.