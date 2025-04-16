Top 5G Stocks Worth Watching – April 16th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the development, rollout, and support of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. This category typically includes telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers, and semiconductor firms, all of which stand to benefit from the increased connectivity and higher data speeds offered by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,588,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,244,107. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 4,320,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,029,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

