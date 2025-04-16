Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 16th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Emerson Electric, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop and provide products and services aimed at protecting computer systems, networks, and data from digital attacks and unauthorized access. These companies often offer tools like threat detection, network security, and data encryption, making their stocks a popular investment as demand for robust digital protection continues to grow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,146,500. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.09. 1,340,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,515. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 766.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.80 and its 200-day moving average is $356.24.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.88. 1,139,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,285. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $135.18 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. 2,100,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. 1,621,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,346. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. 712,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,522. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.32. The company had a trading volume of 92,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,956. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.01. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82.

